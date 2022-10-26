Nerdy Inc. (NRDY): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) was valued at $1.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.99 while reaching the peak value of $2.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.96. The stock current value is $2.28.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, Nerdy to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 14, 2022. Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results. You can read further details here

Nerdy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.6100 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) full year performance was -72.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nerdy Inc. shares are logging -74.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.59 and $9.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 651597 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) recorded performance in the market was -49.33%, having the revenues showcasing 7.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 364.09M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nerdy Inc. (NRDY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6400, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Nerdy Inc. posted a movement of -23.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,266,733 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRDY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nerdy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nerdy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.59%, alongside a downfall of -72.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.55% during last recorded quarter.