Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

At the end of the latest market close, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) was valued at $19.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.06 while reaching the peak value of $22.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.77. The stock current value is $21.74.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, ADTRAN Holdings Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2022. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced certain preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement. For the third quarter, preliminary revenues are $340.7 million, preliminary gross margin is 28.8%, preliminary non‑GAAP gross margin is 38.1%, preliminary operating expenses are $142.1 million, preliminary non‑GAAP operating expenses are $109.0 million, preliminary GAAP operating loss is $61.1 million, and preliminary non-GAAP operating income is $20.9 million. The GAAP gross margin and operating expenses are inclusive of material purchase accounting adjustments and certain one-time transaction expenses related to the business combination of the Company, ADTRAN, Inc. (“ADTRAN”) and ADVA Optical Networking SE (“ADVA”). Reconciliations between gross margin and operating expenses to non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses are set forth in the tables provided below. You can read further details here

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.47 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value was $16.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/05/22.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) full year performance was 23.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. shares are logging -14.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.30 and $25.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1835465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) recorded performance in the market was -4.77%, having the revenues showcasing -8.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 1335 workers.

Specialists analysis on ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.83, with a change in the price was noted +2.05. In a similar fashion, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +10.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 851,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADTN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Raw Stochastic average of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.45%, alongside a boost of 23.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.85% during last recorded quarter.