Market data suggests positive returns on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), which is $58.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.00 after opening rate of $55.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $55.96 before closing at $56.31.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26, 2022. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.67 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $49.62 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) full year performance was -34.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares are logging -50.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.62 and $117.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4274928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was -48.66%, having the revenues showcasing -26.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.42B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.95, with a change in the price was noted -26.64. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc posted a movement of -31.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,209,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STX is recording 51.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 46.44.

Technical breakdown of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.80%, alongside a downfall of -34.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.28% during last recorded quarter.