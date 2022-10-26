DocGo Inc. (DCGO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DocGo Inc. (DCGO), which is $10.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.164 after opening rate of $10.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.1529 before closing at $10.70.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at LD Micro Investor Conference. DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Michael Cole, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate at LD Micro’s The Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, October 25 at 11:00AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/. You can read further details here

DocGo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.41 on 10/11/22, with the lowest value was $4.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) full year performance was 4.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DocGo Inc. shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.96 and $11.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1381926 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DocGo Inc. (DCGO) recorded performance in the market was 11.66%, having the revenues showcasing 37.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 1706 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DocGo Inc. (DCGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DocGo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.01, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, DocGo Inc. posted a movement of +29.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 821,990 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCGO is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of DocGo Inc. (DCGO)

Raw Stochastic average of DocGo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DocGo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.88%, alongside a boost of 4.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.37% during last recorded quarter.