Buying a U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) was valued at $13.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.75 while reaching the peak value of $13.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.3296. The stock current value is $13.34.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $50 Million Loan Repurchase. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), a diversified industrial minerals company and the leading last-mile logistics provider to the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has completed a $50 million voluntary term loan principal repayment. The debt was retired at a discount to par using excess cash on hand. You can read further details here

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.54 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $8.91 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) full year performance was 21.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are logging -38.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.72 and $21.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 832916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recorded performance in the market was 41.91%, having the revenues showcasing 7.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 983.16M, as it employees total of 1863 workers.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.80, with a change in the price was noted -4.27. In a similar fashion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -24.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,047,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLCA is recording 1.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.14%, alongside a boost of 21.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.84% during last recorded quarter.