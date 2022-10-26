Boiling and ready to burst as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) last month performance was 1.02%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) is priced at $10.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.93 and reached a high price of $9.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.94. The stock touched a low price of $9.93.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Files Preliminary Proxy Statement to Obtain Stockholder Approval for Early Liquidation. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE: ACII.U, “ACII”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement to seek stockholder approval to adopt amendments to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (“Certificate of Incorporation”) to allow the Company to redeem all of its outstanding public shares and liquidate no later than December 30, 2022, in advance of the automatic termination date in its current Certificate of Incorporation of February 8, 2023. You can read further details here

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.01 on 10/26/22, with the lowest value was $9.65 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) full year performance was 2.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II shares are logging 0.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6396354 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) recorded performance in the market was 2.16%, having the revenues showcasing 1.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 428.71M.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II posted a movement of +2.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACII is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (ACII): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.33%, alongside a boost of 2.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.02% during last recorded quarter.