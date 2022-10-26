Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), which is $2.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.16 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.83 before closing at $1.85.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Homeowners Gained $60,200 In Equity On Average This Year — Blend’s New Digitized Home Equity Lending Software Will Make Accessing That Easier Than Ever. By Rachael Green, Benzinga. You can read further details here

Blend Labs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.2200 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) full year performance was -84.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blend Labs Inc. shares are logging -86.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $16.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1743182 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) recorded performance in the market was -70.71%, having the revenues showcasing -14.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 510.28M, as it employees total of 1689 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blend Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7600, with a change in the price was noted -1.57. In a similar fashion, Blend Labs Inc. posted a movement of -42.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,050,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLND is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blend Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blend Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.56%, alongside a downfall of -84.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.68% during last recorded quarter.