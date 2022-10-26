Azul S.A. (AZUL): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Azul S.A. (AZUL). It is currently valued at $8.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.08, after setting-off with the price of $8.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.22.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, AZUL AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH FETCHERR TO PILOT DEMAND PREDICTION AND ALGO PRICING PLATFORM. Airline innovator trials cutting-edge technology in an effort to increase revenue, optimize workflow and streamline the organization. You can read further details here

Azul S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.46 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $6.13 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) full year performance was -46.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azul S.A. shares are logging -50.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.12 and $17.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2696365 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azul S.A. (AZUL) recorded performance in the market was -34.77%, having the revenues showcasing 30.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 919.89M, as it employees total of 13193 workers.

Specialists analysis on Azul S.A. (AZUL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.65, with a change in the price was noted -3.33. In a similar fashion, Azul S.A. posted a movement of -27.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,328,814 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.69%, alongside a downfall of -46.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.45% during last recorded quarter.