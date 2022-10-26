Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) was valued at $13.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.19 while reaching the peak value of $19.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.19. The stock current value is $14.98.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -93.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $243.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1890890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was -81.76%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.17M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.76%.