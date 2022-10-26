ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), which is $494.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $495.7499 after opening rate of $478.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $478.35 before closing at $486.01.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program. You can read further details here

ASML Holding N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $799.36 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $363.15 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) full year performance was -38.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASML Holding N.V. shares are logging -43.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $363.15 and $881.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195090 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) recorded performance in the market was -38.95%, having the revenues showcasing -11.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 188.88B, as it employees total of 34720 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the ASML Holding N.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 490.52, with a change in the price was noted -68.41. In a similar fashion, ASML Holding N.V. posted a movement of -12.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,816 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASML is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ASML Holding N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.28%, alongside a downfall of -38.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.02% during last recorded quarter.