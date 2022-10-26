Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), which is $2.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.97 after opening rate of $2.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.52 before closing at $2.54.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Akoustis Becomes Charter Member of the Semiconductor Industry Association. The SIA Advances Policies to Help Grow the Semiconductor Industry and Fuel Innovation, Propel Business and Drive International Competition. You can read further details here

Akoustis Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.13 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.28 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) full year performance was -60.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are logging -65.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.28 and $8.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) recorded performance in the market was -55.84%, having the revenues showcasing -26.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.80M, as it employees total of 205 workers.

Analysts verdict on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.79, with a change in the price was noted -1.34. In a similar fashion, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -31.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Akoustis Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.16%, alongside a downfall of -60.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.25% during last recorded quarter.