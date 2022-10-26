1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), which is $17.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.10 after opening rate of $17.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.06 before closing at $17.06.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Decent Adds One Medical, Doubling its Direct Primary Care Network for Texas Small Businesses. Decent, Inc., an Austin-based PEO providing small businesses affordable benefits, payroll, and human resource solutions, has doubled its network of direct primary care providers through a new partnership with One Medical. It means Decent members can now enroll in health plans that feature unlimited visits at One Medical’s Texas offices at no cost to them* – while saving more than 35 percent on their health insurance costs. You can read further details here

1Life Healthcare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.43 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) full year performance was -22.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -30.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.94 and $24.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3796709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) recorded performance in the market was -2.68%, having the revenues showcasing 1.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.35B, as it employees total of 3090 workers.

Specialists analysis on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the 1Life Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.50, with a change in the price was noted +8.25. In a similar fashion, 1Life Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +93.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,562,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONEM is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Raw Stochastic average of 1Life Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 117.83%, alongside a downfall of -22.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.18% during last recorded quarter.