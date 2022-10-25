Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Major Movement on the Horizon

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is priced at $0.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.90 and reached a high price of $0.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.96. The stock touched a low price of $0.7703.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Tuya Launches BornSmart Campaign with Thai Partners FNK and T3 Technology. As an important member of ASEAN and one of the initiators of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Thailand strives to promote the new economic model of the “Thailand 4.0 Strategy,” which will transform domestic traditional manufacturing into innovation-driven digital manufacturing. More Thai enterprises have begun to implement digital intelligent transformation. A survey by Asia IoT Business Platform states that around 89% of Thai companies are leveraging IoT solutions, ranking Thailand number one in Southeast Asia. You can read further details here

Tuya Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7000 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7703 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) full year performance was -89.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -89.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $8.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 903946 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -86.72%, having the revenues showcasing -58.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 490.13M, as it employees total of 3470 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7276, with a change in the price was noted -1.62. In a similar fashion, Tuya Inc. posted a movement of -66.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,047,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.58%, alongside a downfall of -89.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.08% during last recorded quarter.