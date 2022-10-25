Home  »  News   »  This is to seal it as Mobilicom Limited (MOB) shar...

This is to seal it as Mobilicom Limited (MOB) shares are up 13.74% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Mobilicom Limited (MOB) was valued at $1.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.38 while reaching the peak value of $1.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.31. The stock current value is $1.49.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Mobilicom’s Skyhopper Combo Selected by Israeli Ministry of Defense for Drone Fleet. Secured and fulfilled initial SkyHopper COMBO order from Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) (Tier 1 customer). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobilicom Limited shares are logging -77.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $6.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3783857 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobilicom Limited (MOB) recorded performance in the market was -72.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.81M.

Analysts verdict on Mobilicom Limited (MOB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobilicom Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Mobilicom Limited (MOB): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mobilicom Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.58%. The shares 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.76% in the period of the last 30 days.

