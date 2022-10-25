Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) market price of $4.83 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). It is currently valued at $4.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.91, after setting-off with the price of $4.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.22.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Pyxis Tankers Inc.: Invitation to The ThinkEquity Conference. Maroussi, Greece–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), an owner of a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.91 on 10/24/22, with the lowest value was $1.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was 47.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging 8.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.41 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 513287 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 151.56%, having the revenues showcasing 75.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.73M.

Analysts verdict on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.29, with a change in the price was noted +2.28. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +89.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,310 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 1.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pyxis Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 151.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.95%, alongside a boost of 47.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.00% during last recorded quarter.