Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) was valued at $14.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.10 while reaching the peak value of $13.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.78. The stock current value is $12.06.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Noah Holdings Limited Provides Update on Voluntary Conversion to Dual-Primary Listing on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Noah Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Noah”) (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today provides an update on the Company’s proposed voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) to dual-primary listing (the “Primary Conversion”). You can read further details here

Noah Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.57 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $11.78 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) full year performance was -68.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Noah Holdings Limited shares are logging -74.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.85 and $47.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692523 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) recorded performance in the market was -60.70%, having the revenues showcasing -30.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 748.68M, as it employees total of 3148 workers.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Noah Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.78, with a change in the price was noted -6.03. In a similar fashion, Noah Holdings Limited posted a movement of -33.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOAH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Noah Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Noah Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.89%, alongside a downfall of -68.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.77% during last recorded quarter.