IMARA Inc. (IMRA): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, IMARA Inc. (IMRA) was valued at $3.92. Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Enliven Therapeutics and Imara Announce Merger Agreement. Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Enliven’s portfolio of precision oncology programs. You can read further details here

IMARA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.76 on 10/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/22.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) full year performance was 26.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMARA Inc. shares are logging 3.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 364.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $4.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1204211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) recorded performance in the market was 100.89%, having the revenues showcasing 286.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 128.77M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.67, with a change in the price was noted +3.47. In a similar fashion, IMARA Inc. posted a movement of +330.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,248,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

Raw Stochastic average of IMARA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IMARA Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.89%, alongside a boost of 26.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 100.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 286.32% during last recorded quarter.