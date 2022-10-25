Here is why HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 25.03%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), which is $2.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.70 after opening rate of $3.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.9129 before closing at $3.61.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, HeartBeam to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV Conference. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 25-27, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -56.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 656751 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was -3.90%, having the revenues showcasing 100.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.90M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of +105.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,511,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HeartBeam Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.90%. The shares increased approximately by -30.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.00% during last recorded quarter.