Halliburton Company (HAL): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Halliburton Company (HAL) is priced at $34.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $34.08 and reached a high price of $34.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.88. The stock touched a low price of $33.77.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises More than $3.4 Million for Nonprofits. Tournament breaks own fundraising record in its 27th year; over 100 U.S. organizations receive funds. You can read further details here

Halliburton Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.99 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $23.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Halliburton Company (HAL) full year performance was 33.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Halliburton Company shares are logging -21.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.77 and $43.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17058356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Halliburton Company (HAL) recorded performance in the market was 51.20%, having the revenues showcasing 23.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.31B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Halliburton Company (HAL)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Halliburton Company a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.39, with a change in the price was noted -6.82. In a similar fashion, Halliburton Company posted a movement of -16.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,825,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Technical rundown of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Halliburton Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.12%, alongside a boost of 33.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.32% during last recorded quarter.