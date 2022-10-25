Gear up for the change! BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has hit the volume of 704218

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN), which is $2.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.2899 after opening rate of $2.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.41 before closing at $2.40.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -82.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $16.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 704218 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) recorded performance in the market was -46.60%, having the revenues showcasing -40.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)

Raw Stochastic average of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.60%. The shares increased approximately by 20.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.93% during last recorded quarter.