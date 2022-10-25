Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is priced at $0.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.16 and reached a high price of $0.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.16. The stock touched a low price of $0.15.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Camber in Compliance with Listing Standards. Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.1503 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -89.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -92.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25794409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -82.00%, having the revenues showcasing -59.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.93M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3457, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -75.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,192,059 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.97%, alongside a downfall of -89.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.74% during last recorded quarter.