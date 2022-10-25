Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zovio Inc (ZVO), which is $0.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.18 after opening rate of $0.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1456 before closing at $0.18.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Zovio Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4700 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1312 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) full year performance was -93.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zovio Inc shares are logging -93.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $2.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9796683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zovio Inc (ZVO) recorded performance in the market was -87.59%, having the revenues showcasing -83.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.97M, as it employees total of 1365 workers.

Specialists analysis on Zovio Inc (ZVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zovio Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5359, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Zovio Inc posted a movement of -80.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,498,136 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZVO is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Raw Stochastic average of Zovio Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.80%, alongside a downfall of -93.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.52% during last recorded quarter.