Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is priced at $0.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.0968 and reached a high price of $0.0968, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.10. The stock touched a low price of $0.0825.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, DBGI Finalizes New Agreement for $20M revenue Sundry Acquisition Scheduled to Close in November. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that the Company and Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) revised their previously disclosed definitive acquisition agreement to require less cash and equity to close the transaction. The Company believes the transaction should close in November. You can read further details here

Digital Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.0650 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) full year performance was -96.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -98.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.06 and $6.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21770411 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -96.24%, having the revenues showcasing -33.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1452, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -57.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,452,537 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.12%, alongside a downfall of -96.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.87% during last recorded quarter.