Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alfi Inc. (ALF), which is $0.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2532 after opening rate of $0.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1111 before closing at $0.24.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Alfi and Paynuity Announce Strategic Collaboration. Alfi, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALF) (the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, and Paynuity, Inc., a financial technology and customer service provider, today announced they have agreed to enter into a technical collaboration agreement with respect to certain technology sharing and development efforts related to the creation of product offerings which combine Alfi’s digital-out-of-home advertising platform with Paynuity’s next-gen enterprise financial technology services. You can read further details here

Alfi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.1111 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) full year performance was -98.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alfi Inc. shares are logging -98.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and -37.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $6.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3838526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alfi Inc. (ALF) recorded performance in the market was -95.17%, having the revenues showcasing -91.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.15M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alfi Inc. (ALF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1198, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Alfi Inc. posted a movement of -90.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,591 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Raw Stochastic average of Alfi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alfi Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.31%, alongside a downfall of -98.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -60.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -88.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -91.11% during last recorded quarter.