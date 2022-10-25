Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) was valued at $7.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.45 while reaching the peak value of $7.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.36. The stock current value is $7.58.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Conference Call. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook. You can read further details here

Crescent Point Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.96 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) full year performance was 50.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are logging -30.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $10.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16161893 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) recorded performance in the market was 41.95%, having the revenues showcasing 3.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.66B, as it employees total of 748 workers.

Specialists analysis on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.46, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted a movement of -15.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,027,332 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPG is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Point Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.13%, alongside a boost of 50.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.84% during last recorded quarter.