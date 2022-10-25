CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE). It is currently valued at $11.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.00, after setting-off with the price of $10.888. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.50.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, CECO Environmental Expands Industrial Water Treatment Solutions with Acquisition of South Korean-Based Water Treatment Specialist. – CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) (“CECO”), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced it has completed the acquisition of DS21 Co., Ltd. (DS21), a South Korean-based design and manufacturing firm specializing in innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions. You can read further details here

CECO Environmental Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.00 on 10/24/22, with the lowest value was $4.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) full year performance was 68.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CECO Environmental Corp. shares are logging 6.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.09 and $10.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 902312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) recorded performance in the market was 84.75%, having the revenues showcasing 55.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 383.40M, as it employees total of 730 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CECO Environmental Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.31, with a change in the price was noted +5.21. In a similar fashion, CECO Environmental Corp. posted a movement of +82.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 295,953 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CECE is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical breakdown of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Raw Stochastic average of CECO Environmental Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CECO Environmental Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 142.83%, alongside a boost of 68.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.54% during last recorded quarter.