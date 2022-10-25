Buying a Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zevia PBC (ZVIA), which is $4.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.00 after opening rate of $4.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.16 before closing at $4.11.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Zevia Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Net Sales Increased 33% to $46 Million. You can read further details here

Zevia PBC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.39 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) full year performance was -58.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zevia PBC shares are logging -61.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $12.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 964362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zevia PBC (ZVIA) recorded performance in the market was -32.20%, having the revenues showcasing 51.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 297.75M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Specialists analysis on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Zevia PBC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.82, with a change in the price was noted +2.16. In a similar fashion, Zevia PBC posted a movement of +82.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,857 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZVIA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zevia PBC in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.15%, alongside a downfall of -58.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.27% during last recorded quarter.