VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.55

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), which is $0.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1157 after opening rate of $0.1157 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.101 before closing at $0.11.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Vistagen Announces Results of Voting from 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Partial Adjournment to October 28, 2022. Annual Meeting to resume October 28, 2022 to vote on Proposal No. 5 to provide Vistagen’s Board of Directors the option to implement a future reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, if necessary to maintain the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and Proposal No. 6 to allow for an amendment to the Company’s Bylaws. You can read further details here

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.0768 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) full year performance was -95.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -95.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $2.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4138570 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recorded performance in the market was -94.57%, having the revenues showcasing -40.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.58M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4427, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -90.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,732,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTGN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.38%, alongside a downfall of -95.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.20% during last recorded quarter.