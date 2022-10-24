Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Quarterly Performance is -4.55%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.15. The stock touched a low price of $1.10.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, Vicinity Motor Corp. to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV. Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) (“Vicinity” or the “Company”), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that management has been invited to present at the LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles, California. You can read further details here

Vicinity Motor Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7501 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) full year performance was -70.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicinity Motor Corp. shares are logging -70.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 739175 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) recorded performance in the market was -64.00%, having the revenues showcasing -4.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.97M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vicinity Motor Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2736, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Vicinity Motor Corp. posted a movement of -24.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 535,820 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Vicinity Motor Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.28%, alongside a downfall of -70.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 26.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 23.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.55% during last recorded quarter.