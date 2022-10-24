The countdown is on: Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Yunji Inc. (YJ) is priced at $1.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.85 and reached a high price of $1.0299, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.86. The stock touched a low price of $0.85.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Yunji Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20221. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.5349 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was 4.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -28.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $1.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646832 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was 63.17%, having the revenues showcasing -0.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.88M, as it employees total of 655 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yunji Inc. (YJ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9388, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of -17.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.77%, alongside a boost of 4.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.97% during last recorded quarter.