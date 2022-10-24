The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) was valued at $336.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $353.50 while reaching the peak value of $405.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $352.00. The stock current value is $402.28.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, BOSTON BEER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022 (13 weeks) and year to date 2022 (39 weeks) ended September 24, 2022. You can read further details here

The Boston Beer Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $535.00 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $287.00 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) full year performance was -22.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boston Beer Company Inc. shares are logging -26.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $287.00 and $547.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) recorded performance in the market was -20.36%, having the revenues showcasing 6.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.23B, as it employees total of 2543 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Boston Beer Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 341.12, with a change in the price was noted +32.53. In a similar fashion, The Boston Beer Company Inc. posted a movement of +9.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 158,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)

Raw Stochastic average of The Boston Beer Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.83%.

Considering, the past performance of The Boston Beer Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.71%, alongside a downfall of -22.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.84% during last recorded quarter.