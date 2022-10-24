Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.972. The stock current value is $0.99.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, VIB and Surface Oncology Announce Publication in Cell Reports Revealing IL-27 Structure and the Mechanism of Action for SRF388. – Study reveals the structural basis of receptor activation and signaling by IL-27 cytokine –– Study elucidates how SRF388 binds to IL-27 to prevent interaction with the IL-27 receptor, inhibiting the cytokine’s signaling activity –– Findings support the ongoing clinical investigation of SRF388 –. You can read further details here

Surface Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1600 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) full year performance was -87.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surface Oncology Inc. shares are logging -87.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $7.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1403942 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) recorded performance in the market was -79.29%, having the revenues showcasing -43.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.26M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5502, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Surface Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -44.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 608,944 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SURF is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Surface Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.75%, alongside a downfall of -87.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.43% during last recorded quarter.