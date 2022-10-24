Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It is currently valued at $55.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $55.65, after setting-off with the price of $53.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $53.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.33.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Rio Tinto releases third quarter production results. Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: “Delivering the full potential of our assets remains a priority: production improved versus the prior quarter across most of our sites, particularly where we have implemented the Rio Tinto Safe Production System (RTSPS). We progressed our excel in development objective, commissioning some major projects and advancing the next tranche of Pilbara mines, agreeing to enter a joint venture with Baowu to develop Western Range and modernising the joint venture covering the Rhodes Ridge project in the East Pilbara, unlocking a pathway to develop this significant, high quality resource. We also approved growth capital for underground mining at Kennecott, early works funding at Rincon Lithium and continue to progress Oyu Tolgoi. Our proposal to take Turquoise Hill Resources private has unanimous support of the Turquoise Hill Board who have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.69 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $50.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -14.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -33.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.92 and $84.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5718011 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was -16.33%, having the revenues showcasing -6.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.05B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.69, with a change in the price was noted -18.52. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of -25.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,773,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rio Tinto Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.54%, alongside a downfall of -14.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.89% during last recorded quarter.