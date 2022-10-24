Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $9.50

At the end of the latest market close, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) was valued at $3.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.92 while reaching the peak value of $3.965 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.01. The stock current value is $3.35.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R). Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH), (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), respiratory and metabolic diseases, today announced that an interview with Founder, President and CEO Dr. Laxminarayan Bhat will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S. You can read further details here

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.48 on 10/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) full year performance was -3.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 532.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $4.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1514088 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recorded performance in the market was 15.92%, having the revenues showcasing 262.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.24M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.64, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +78.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,110,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.29%, alongside a downfall of -3.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 83.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 262.04% during last recorded quarter.