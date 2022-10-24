Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It is currently valued at $0.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6367, after setting-off with the price of $0.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5762 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.58.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, HYCROFT MINING ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE AND FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SITE TOUR WITH VRIFY. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC). (“Hycroft” or the “Company”) announces it has launched a new website and has officially joined the growing community of mining companies using VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) to rethink the way we communicate with investors. Hycroft’s first fully interactive presentation contains a 3D model and 360-degree virtual site visit for the Hycroft Mine that allows viewers to visualize the real-world scale of the mine site in 3D and take a tour of the considerable infrastructure of the site. You can read further details here

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.2840 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) full year performance was -63.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares are logging -79.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2556764 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) recorded performance in the market was 1.69%, having the revenues showcasing -37.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.99M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9351, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted a movement of -54.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,411,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYMC is recording 1.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.39%, alongside a downfall of -63.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.59% during last recorded quarter.