First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN). It is currently valued at $39.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.90, after setting-off with the price of $42.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $38.935 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.00.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $59.34 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $58.93 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for both the third quarter of 2022 and 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the Company has 4.75 million shares remaining under the previously announced share repurchase authorization. Through September 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased 244,559 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.61. You can read further details here

First Financial Bankshares Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.62 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $37.47 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) full year performance was -20.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -28.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.47 and $55.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1061551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) recorded performance in the market was -23.09%, having the revenues showcasing -9.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.66B, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Financial Bankshares Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.37, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, First Financial Bankshares Inc. posted a movement of -1.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 378,956 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Financial Bankshares Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Financial Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.01%, alongside a downfall of -20.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.45% during last recorded quarter.