Do Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) beta value of 0.82 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), which is $1.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.46 after opening rate of $1.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.29 before closing at $1.32.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian. You can read further details here

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3700 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $1.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) full year performance was -80.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $7.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 792100 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) recorded performance in the market was -75.68%, having the revenues showcasing -41.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.72M, as it employees total of 648 workers.

Specialists analysis on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6816, with a change in the price was noted -2.28. In a similar fashion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -62.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 206,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HRTG is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Trends and Technical analysis: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

Raw Stochastic average of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.97%, alongside a downfall of -80.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.39% during last recorded quarter.