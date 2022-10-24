Boiling and ready to burst as BioNTech SE (BNTX) last month performance was 1.26%

At the end of the latest market close, BioNTech SE (BNTX) was valued at $118.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $122.00 while reaching the peak value of $131.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $121.14. The stock current value is $131.64.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for COMIRNATY® in Children 6 Months to less than 5 Years in the European Union. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, October 19, 2022 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization (MA) for a 3-µg dose of COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA), which is based on the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, as a three-dose series for children ages 6 months to less than 5 years (also referred to as 6 months through 4 years of age). The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon. You can read further details here

BioNTech SE had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $256.14 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $117.08 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) full year performance was -53.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioNTech SE shares are logging -64.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $117.08 and $369.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1621605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioNTech SE (BNTX) recorded performance in the market was -48.25%, having the revenues showcasing -18.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.98B, as it employees total of 3082 workers.

Specialists analysis on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the BioNTech SE a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 147.89, with a change in the price was noted -32.96. In a similar fashion, BioNTech SE posted a movement of -20.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 952,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.04%, alongside a downfall of -53.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.93% during last recorded quarter.