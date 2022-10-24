Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX), which is $11.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.49 after opening rate of $9.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.70 before closing at $9.45.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Amprius Technologies to Host Extreme Fast Charge Demonstration of One of Its Commercially Available Batteries. 0-80% State of Charge in Less Than Six Minutes. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -57.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9385189 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was 11.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 935.12M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.10%. The shares increased approximately by 67.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.73% in the period of the last 30 days.