American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT). It is currently valued at $1.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.4384, after setting-off with the price of $1.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.42.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.7500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) full year performance was -96.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares are logging -97.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $46.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2341315 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) recorded performance in the market was -96.10%, having the revenues showcasing -61.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.50M, as it employees total of 356 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.5173, with a change in the price was noted -4.92. In a similar fashion, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -78.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,303,052 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.05%, alongside a downfall of -96.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.31% during last recorded quarter.