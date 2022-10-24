A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). It is currently valued at $9.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.535, after setting-off with the price of $9.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.145 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.24.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.80 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was 44.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -5.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12835566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was 52.55%, having the revenues showcasing 10.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.61B, as it employees total of 12126 workers.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of +7.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,112,753 in trading volumes.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.66%, alongside a boost of 44.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.33% during last recorded quarter.