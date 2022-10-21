The clock is ticking: Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

At the end of the latest market close, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) was valued at $72.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.36 while reaching the peak value of $80.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $72.71. The stock current value is $79.48.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Wix Announces Board Authorization of $300 Million Share Repurchase Program. Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to $300 million of its ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Wix.com Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $163.39 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $53.12 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) full year performance was -59.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wix.com Ltd. shares are logging -61.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.12 and $207.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1100827 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) recorded performance in the market was -49.63%, having the revenues showcasing 25.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.68B, as it employees total of 4789 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.51, with a change in the price was noted +12.67. In a similar fashion, Wix.com Ltd. posted a movement of +18.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,067,079 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Wix.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wix.com Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.23%, alongside a downfall of -59.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.76% during last recorded quarter.