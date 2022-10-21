Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) was valued at $5.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.79 while reaching the peak value of $6.1201 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.75. The stock current value is $5.90.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Silverback Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger. Transaction to support potential commercialization of neffy™, ARS’s needle-free epinephrine nasal spray. You can read further details here

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.80 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) full year performance was -35.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $9.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) recorded performance in the market was -11.41%, having the revenues showcasing 50.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.39M, as it employees total of 92 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.79, with a change in the price was noted +2.43. In a similar fashion, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +70.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 330,948 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Silverback Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.30%, alongside a downfall of -35.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.90% during last recorded quarter.