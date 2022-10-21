ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $11.97

At the end of the latest market close, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) was valued at $5.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.49 while reaching the peak value of $5.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.17. The stock current value is $5.19.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended June 30, 2022. ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India’s leading renewable energy company in terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidated results for Q1 FY23 ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

ReNew Energy Global Plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.97 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $5.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) full year performance was -41.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReNew Energy Global Plc shares are logging -52.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.06 and $10.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 970398 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) recorded performance in the market was -33.29%, having the revenues showcasing -19.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B, as it employees total of 1675 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the ReNew Energy Global Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, ReNew Energy Global Plc posted a movement of -27.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 767,214 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNW is recording 3.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.13.

Technical breakdown of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Raw Stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ReNew Energy Global Plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.89%, alongside a downfall of -41.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.41% during last recorded quarter.