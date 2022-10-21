Recent Change of -14.47% in the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), which is $0.29 to be very precise, before closing at $0.34.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Helbiz and Moovit Expand Partnership to Outsmart Congestion. With a shared vision for easier, more sustainable commutes, Moovit will display locations of nearby Helbiz vehicles to encourage riders toward car-free, multi-modal trips. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.2390 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -97.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -97.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $12.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7487692 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was -94.70%, having the revenues showcasing -52.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.21M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

The Analysts eye on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6788, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -74.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,658,564 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Helbiz Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.19%, alongside a downfall of -97.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.36% during last recorded quarter.