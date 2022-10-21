PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.13 before closing at $1.12.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, PEDEVCO Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and Operations Update. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED)(“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provided an operations update. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.9015 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was -29.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -50.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 534684 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was 13.21%, having the revenues showcasing 10.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.58M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1775, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of -5.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 570,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PEDEVCO Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.23%, alongside a downfall of -29.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.09% during last recorded quarter.