Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.97

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), which is $22.09 to be very precise, before closing at $19.89.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Par Pacific Announces Acquisition of ExxonMobil Billings Refinery and Associated Marketing and Logistics Assets. $310 million base purchase price expected to be funded by cash on hand and existing credit lines. You can read further details here

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.29 on 10/20/22, with the lowest value was $11.66 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/22.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) full year performance was 34.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.66 and $21.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2280970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) recorded performance in the market was 33.96%, having the revenues showcasing 48.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.38B, as it employees total of 1336 workers.

Analysts verdict on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted +5.35. In a similar fashion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +31.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 890,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PARR is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.85.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.04%, alongside a boost of 34.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.95% during last recorded quarter.