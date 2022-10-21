Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), which is $1.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.34 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.21 before closing at $1.23.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Color Star Signs Crucial International Cooperation Agreement with Color World as Main Focus. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. (“Color Metaverse”), a subsidiary of Color Star, held a signing ceremony in Dubai to officially sign a strategic cooperation agreement with A-NEX Korea (“A-NEX”), a Korean company. The two sides will focus on further cooperation around the DONO Phone and the ColorWorld Metaverse (“Color World”). On the day of the signing ceremony, Color Star CEO Farhan Qadir and Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mujren of the royal family of Dubai, attended the event together with a number of political and business celebrities to witness the signing of the agreement between the two parties. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.9240 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $1.0903 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -94.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -96.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $35.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 672505 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -93.53%, having the revenues showcasing -75.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.74M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.1624, with a change in the price was noted -4.07. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -75.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 735,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.74%, alongside a downfall of -94.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.43% during last recorded quarter.