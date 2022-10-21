HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is priced at $186.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $209.68 and reached a high price of $213.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $208.61. The stock touched a low price of $207.42.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, HCA Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

HCA Healthcare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $279.02 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $164.47 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) full year performance was -16.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -33.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $164.47 and $279.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3243796 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recorded performance in the market was -18.80%, having the revenues showcasing 3.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.22B, as it employees total of 204000 workers.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 197.26, with a change in the price was noted -22.40. In a similar fashion, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of -10.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,652,125 in trading volumes.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HCA Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.58%, alongside a downfall of -16.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.26% during last recorded quarter.