Do Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) beta value of 1.11 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY). It is currently valued at $40.75. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.30.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, CATHAY BANK | UCLA ANDERSON FORECAST U.S.-CHINA ECONOMIC REPORT 2022 FALL UPDATE RELEASED The Influence of Current Events on U.S./China Relations and Economies. Cathay Bank announced the release of the Cathay Bank | UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report 2022 Fall Update. The update reviews the changes and trends in international trade, global supply chains, U.S. economic outlook amid inflation and rising interest rates, regional economic performance in the U.S., and the outlook for a slowing China economy. You can read further details here

Cathay General Bancorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.88 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $37.37 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) full year performance was -4.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cathay General Bancorp shares are logging -16.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.37 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 614363 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) recorded performance in the market was -5.21%, having the revenues showcasing -0.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 1156 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Cathay General Bancorp posted a movement of -1.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 291,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CATY is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Raw Stochastic average of Cathay General Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Cathay General Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.58%, alongside a downfall of -4.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.39% during last recorded quarter.